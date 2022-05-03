Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF) Short Interest Up 20.5% in April

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,500 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the March 31st total of 74,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 895.0 days.

Shares of GBERF remained flat at $$585.34 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $602.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $697.50. Geberit has a twelve month low of $585.00 and a twelve month high of $865.92.

Get Geberit alerts:

About Geberit (Get Rating)

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Geberit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geberit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.