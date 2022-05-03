Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF) Short Interest Up 20.5% in April

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,500 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the March 31st total of 74,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 895.0 days.
Shares of GBERF remained flat at $$585.34 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $602.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $697.50. Geberit has a twelve month low of $585.00 and a twelve month high of $865.92.
