Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) CEO Aaron Jagdfeld Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.70, for a total transaction of $1,093,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 625,975 shares in the company, valued at $136,900,732.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

On Friday, April 1st, Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.74, for a total transaction of $1,493,700.00.

On Tuesday, March 1st, Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.49, for a total transaction of $1,572,450.00.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Aaron Jagdfeld sold 34,894 shares of Generac stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.46, for a total transaction of $9,856,159.24.

Shares of GNRC opened at $226.69 on Tuesday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.10 and a 52-week high of $524.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $288.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $338.38. The stock has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.00.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.13. Generac had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,073,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,073,311,000 after acquiring an additional 260,162 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,591,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $911,966,000 after acquiring an additional 20,575 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,288,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,530,000 after acquiring an additional 66,586 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,175,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $412,807,000 after acquiring an additional 22,890 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 965,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,842,000 after acquiring an additional 158,591 shares during the period. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on GNRC. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $415.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. OTR Global lowered shares of Generac to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Generac from $435.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $318.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Generac from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.45.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

