General Electric (NYSE:GE) CEO H Lawrence Culp, Jr. Acquires 65,000 Shares

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) CEO H Lawrence Culp, Jr. bought 65,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.53 per share, for a total transaction of $4,844,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,741,481.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $75.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.19. General Electric has a twelve month low of $72.61 and a twelve month high of $116.17. The company has a market capitalization of $83.16 billion, a PE ratio of -16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. General Electric had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -6.99%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.69.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in General Electric by 325.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.