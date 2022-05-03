General Motors (NYSE:GM) CFO Paul A. Jacobson Buys 35,000 Shares of Stock

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,266,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of GM opened at $38.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.93. General Motors has a one year low of $37.25 and a one year high of $67.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.90.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.52. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 7.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GM. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on General Motors in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on General Motors from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Nomura lowered their price target on General Motors from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on General Motors from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.62.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in General Motors by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,168,238 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,175,936,000 after buying an additional 4,900,052 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in General Motors by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,828,001 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,507,716,000 after buying an additional 1,636,288 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in General Motors by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,568,028 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,968,092,000 after buying an additional 1,572,694 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,039,545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,210,941,000 after buying an additional 2,891,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 14,961,033 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $788,596,000 after buying an additional 923,494 shares in the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

