Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Generation Bio Co. is a genetic medicines company. It is focused on creating gene therapy for patients suffering from both rare and prevalent diseases. Generation Bio Co. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Generation Bio in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.25.

NASDAQ GBIO opened at $7.02 on Monday. Generation Bio has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $36.72. The firm has a market cap of $400.67 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 3.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.49.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Generation Bio will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Generation Bio by 4,237.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 33,900 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Generation Bio by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Generation Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Generation Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $440,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Generation Bio by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,167,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,426,000 after purchasing an additional 42,517 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

About Generation Bio

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company provides a portfolio of programs, including programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

