Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, an increase of 23.2% from the March 31st total of 1,120,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 337,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTH. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Genetron by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,243,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,227,000 after purchasing an additional 429,142 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Genetron by 463.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 467,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,481,000 after purchasing an additional 384,938 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Genetron by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 801,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,890,000 after purchasing an additional 281,564 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Genetron by 125.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 365,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,063,000 after purchasing an additional 203,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Genetron during the 4th quarter worth about $865,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GTH stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,075. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.58. Genetron has a 1-year low of $1.67 and a 1-year high of $23.76.

Genetron ( NASDAQ:GTH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. Genetron had a negative net margin of 93.27% and a negative return on equity of 34.68%. The company had revenue of $23.05 million during the quarter.

Separately, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Genetron from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of hepatocellular carcinoma.

