Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 15th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.0848 per share by the oil and gas producer on Monday, May 16th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This is an increase from Genie Energy’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Shares of GNE opened at $6.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.12 million, a P/E ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.56. Genie Energy has a 1 year low of $4.74 and a 1 year high of $7.22.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $84.70 million for the quarter. Genie Energy had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 5.62%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genie Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Genie Energy by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 393,161 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 16,390 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Genie Energy by 77.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 80,788 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 35,144 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Genie Energy by 336.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,975 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 23,878 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genie Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genie Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, supplies electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States, Finland, Sweden, Japan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE); GRE International; and Genie Renewables. The company also engages in the provision of energy advisory and brokerage services; solar panel manufacturing and distribution; solar installation design; and project management activities.

