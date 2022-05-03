George Lewis Acquires 1,089 Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Stock

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Rating) insider George Lewis purchased 1,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 257 ($3.21) per share, for a total transaction of £2,798.73 ($3,496.23).
Shares of LGEN stock traded up GBX 2.08 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 254.18 ($3.18). 11,609,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,035,888. Legal & General Group Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 225.49 ($2.82) and a twelve month high of GBX 309.90 ($3.87). The firm has a market cap of £15.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 266.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 281.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 572.22, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.52.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 13.27 ($0.17) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This is a boost from Legal & General Group’s previous dividend of $5.18. This represents a dividend yield of 5.41%. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.55%.
About Legal & General Group (Get Rating)
Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).
