George Lewis Acquires 1,089 Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Stock

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Rating) insider George Lewis purchased 1,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 257 ($3.21) per share, for a total transaction of £2,798.73 ($3,496.23).

Shares of LGEN stock traded up GBX 2.08 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 254.18 ($3.18). 11,609,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,035,888. Legal & General Group Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 225.49 ($2.82) and a twelve month high of GBX 309.90 ($3.87). The firm has a market cap of £15.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 266.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 281.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 572.22, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 13.27 ($0.17) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This is a boost from Legal & General Group’s previous dividend of $5.18. This represents a dividend yield of 5.41%. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.55%.

LGEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 343 ($4.28) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on Legal & General Group from GBX 406 ($5.07) to GBX 400 ($5.00) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.50) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.06) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Legal & General Group from GBX 330 ($4.12) to GBX 329 ($4.11) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 347.83 ($4.35).

About Legal & General Group (Get Rating)

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.