George Weston (WN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

George Weston (TSE:WN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 10th.

George Weston (TSE:WN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.09 by C$0.23. The business had revenue of C$12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.90 billion.

WN opened at C$158.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$153.94 and its 200-day moving average is C$144.92. The stock has a market cap of C$23.25 billion and a PE ratio of 424.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.41. George Weston has a twelve month low of C$108.00 and a twelve month high of C$162.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 616.62%.

WN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on George Weston from C$134.00 to C$167.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on George Weston from C$162.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of George Weston from C$175.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of George Weston from C$171.00 to C$177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, George Weston has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$164.50.

In other George Weston news, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 6,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$158.20, for a total transaction of C$1,074,022.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,344,703.40. Also, Senior Officer Gordon Andrew Mcdonald Currie sold 25,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$157.24, for a total transaction of C$4,034,082.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,782,974.61. Insiders have sold 110,243 shares of company stock valued at $16,975,453 over the last ninety days.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

