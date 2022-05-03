Geron (GERN) to Release Earnings on Monday

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect Geron to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Geron had a negative net margin of 8,335.39% and a negative return on equity of 70.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Geron to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Geron stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.44. 18,776 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,152,012. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.31. Geron has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $2.23. The firm has a market cap of $464.55 million, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GERN. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Geron in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Geron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Geron by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 7,830 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Geron by 99.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 68,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 34,204 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Geron by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 85,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 15,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Geron by 31.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 113,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 27,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.75% of the company’s stock.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

