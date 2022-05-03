Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gevo, Inc. is a renewable chemicals and advanced biofuels company engaged in the development of biobased alternatives to petroleum-based products using a combination of synthetic biology and chemistry. The Company is focused on the commercialization of isobutanol, a naturally occurring four carbon alcohol with broad applications in large chemicals and fuels markets. Isobutanol can be used as a solvent and a gasoline blendstock and can be further processed into jet fuel and feedstocks for the production of synthetic rubber, plastics and polyesters. Markets served by the Company include solvents and coatings, materials, plastics and fibers, biojet blendstock, gasoline blendstock and other hydrocarbon fuels. “

Separately, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Gevo in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ GEVO opened at $3.82 on Monday. Gevo has a twelve month low of $2.79 and a twelve month high of $9.64. The company has a current ratio of 10.78, a quick ratio of 10.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $771.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 3.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.75.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Gevo had a negative net margin of 8,326.72% and a negative return on equity of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Gevo will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary W. Mize acquired 35,339 shares of Gevo stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.48 per share, with a total value of $158,318.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GEVO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Gevo by 531.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,376 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 14,626 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Gevo by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,670 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 15,286 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Gevo by 196.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 996,886 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,248,000 after purchasing an additional 660,714 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gevo by 107.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 95,347 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 49,349 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gevo by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,860 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 41,534 shares during the period. 40.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gevo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It operates through four segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, Renewable Natural Gas, and Net-Zero. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives.

