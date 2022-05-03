Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Short Interest Up 27.8% in April

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,639,300 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the March 31st total of 1,282,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 244.7 days.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.38.
OTCMKTS:GBNXF traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $18.84. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,264. Gibson Energy has a 52 week low of $16.67 and a 52 week high of $21.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.90.
About Gibson Energy (Get Rating)
Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.
