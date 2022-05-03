GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) Short Interest Down 19.8% in April

GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,700 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the March 31st total of 106,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GigaMedia stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,054 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.15% of GigaMedia as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on GigaMedia in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:GIGM traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.73. 8,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,882. GigaMedia has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $3.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.78.

GigaMedia Limited provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. The company operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through -branded platform. It offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

