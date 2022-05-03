Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.70.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GIL shares. TD Securities increased their price target on Gildan Activewear from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gildan Activewear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Gildan Activewear in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the 3rd quarter worth $3,010,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 191.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 208,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,627,000 after purchasing an additional 137,300 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 405.3% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 53,630 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 43,016 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 20,292 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,401 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gildan Activewear stock opened at $33.97 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.43. Gildan Activewear has a 12 month low of $31.97 and a 12 month high of $43.63.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $784.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.18 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 29.59% and a net margin of 20.77%. Gildan Activewear’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.169 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.08%.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

