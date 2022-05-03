Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.73

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.73 per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Gilead Sciences has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Gilead Sciences has a payout ratio of 45.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Gilead Sciences to earn $6.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.1%.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $60.31 on Tuesday. Gilead Sciences has a twelve month low of $57.19 and a twelve month high of $74.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.60. The company has a market cap of $75.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.32. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.98% and a net margin of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $211,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $108,037.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GILD. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.38.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

