Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.73

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.73 per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.
Gilead Sciences has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Gilead Sciences has a payout ratio of 45.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Gilead Sciences to earn $6.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.1%.
NASDAQ:GILD opened at $60.31 on Tuesday. Gilead Sciences has a twelve month low of $57.19 and a twelve month high of $74.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.60. The company has a market cap of $75.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.38.
In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $211,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $108,037.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GILD. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.38.
Gilead Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.
