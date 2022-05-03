Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.27.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Argus raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th.

NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $60.54. The stock had a trading volume of 544,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,669,408. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.51 and a 200 day moving average of $65.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $75.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences has a 12-month low of $57.19 and a 12-month high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.32. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.98% and a net margin of 16.43%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 81.56%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $108,037.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $211,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 40,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 4,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 12,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 41,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

