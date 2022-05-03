Gladstone Land (LAND) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Gladstone Land had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 0.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Gladstone Land to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LAND stock opened at $35.95 on Tuesday. Gladstone Land has a 12-month low of $19.95 and a 12-month high of $42.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.96, a P/E/G ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.58.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.0454 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently -186.20%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LAND shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Gladstone Land from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAND. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,262,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,371,000 after purchasing an additional 341,884 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Gladstone Land by 51.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,396,000 after buying an additional 139,311 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Gladstone Land by 356.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,072,000 after buying an additional 117,327 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Gladstone Land by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,107,000 after buying an additional 108,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 642,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,706,000 after acquiring an additional 104,705 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.62% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

