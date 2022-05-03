Gladstone Land (LAND) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Gladstone Land had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 0.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Gladstone Land to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LAND opened at $35.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.96, a PEG ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.64. Gladstone Land has a 52 week low of $19.95 and a 52 week high of $42.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.58.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.0454 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is currently -186.20%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Gladstone Land from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAND. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 15,046 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,576,000 after purchasing an additional 38,386 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Land during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 7,518 shares in the last quarter. 52.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gladstone Land (Get Rating)

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.