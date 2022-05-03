Glencore (LON:GLEN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 730 ($9.12) price target on the natural resources company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 49.19% from the stock’s current price.

GLEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 623 ($7.78) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.31) price objective on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Glencore from GBX 580 ($7.25) to GBX 590 ($7.37) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 590 ($7.37) target price on shares of Glencore in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 558.29 ($6.97).

Glencore stock opened at GBX 489.30 ($6.11) on Friday. Glencore has a 52 week low of GBX 289.65 ($3.62) and a 52 week high of GBX 540.20 ($6.75). The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.11. The stock has a market cap of £64.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 489.55 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 419.38.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

