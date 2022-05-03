Glencore plc (LON:GLEN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Glencore plc (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 571.33 ($7.14).

Several research analysts recently commented on GLEN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 590 ($7.37) price target on shares of Glencore in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Glencore from GBX 580 ($7.25) to GBX 590 ($7.37) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.31) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 730 ($9.12) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research note on Friday.

Shares of GLEN stock traded down GBX 14.70 ($0.18) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 482.60 ($6.03). 39,563,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,177,746. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £63.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 489.55 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 419.38. Glencore has a fifty-two week low of GBX 289.65 ($3.62) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 540.20 ($6.75).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Glencore’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.41%.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

