Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO) Short Interest Up 22.8% in April

Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,000 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the March 31st total of 39,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 153,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Global Cord Blood by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 195,184 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 48,211 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in Global Cord Blood by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,775,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,291,000 after buying an additional 17,208 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Global Cord Blood by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 204,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 23,885 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Global Cord Blood by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 4,269 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Cord Blood during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Global Cord Blood in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

CO traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.40. The stock had a trading volume of 23,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,338. The company has a market cap of $291.72 million, a PE ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.90. Global Cord Blood has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $6.31.

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Global Cord Blood had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 41.98%. The business had revenue of $49.78 million for the quarter.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services.

