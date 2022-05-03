Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Global Partners is a Delaware limited partnership formed by affiliates of the Slifka family. Global Partners owns, controls or has access to one of the largest terminal networks of refined petroleum products in New England. Global Partners is one of the largest wholesale distributors of distillates such as home heating oil, diesel and kerosene, gasoline, and residual oil and bunker fuel to wholesalers, retailers and commercial customers in New England. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Global Partners from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of GLP stock opened at $26.72 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.84 and a 200-day moving average of $25.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Global Partners has a 12-month low of $19.45 and a 12-month high of $28.91. The firm has a market cap of $908.48 million, a P/E ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.24.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The energy company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.25. Global Partners had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Global Partners will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This is an increase from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.91%. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 175.94%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Global Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Global Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Global Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Global Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $291,000.

About Global Partners (Get Rating)

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states, Mid-Atlantic region, and New York.

