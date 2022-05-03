Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.38 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPNGet Rating) to announce $2.38 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Global Payments’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.47. Global Payments posted earnings of $2.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Global Payments will report full year earnings of $9.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.39 to $9.58. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $11.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.98 to $11.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Global Payments.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPNGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GPN. BNP Paribas upgraded Global Payments to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp cut their target price on Global Payments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $182.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $197.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.11.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $124.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.91, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.99. Global Payments has a 12 month low of $116.75 and a 12 month high of $216.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.99, for a total transaction of $63,995.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total value of $133,345.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,006 shares of company stock worth $270,255. 1.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,178,000. XML Financial LLC boosted its stake in Global Payments by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 4,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth $875,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 21,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 8,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 9.0% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 6,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Earnings History and Estimates for Global Payments (NYSE:GPN)

