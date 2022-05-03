Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target Cut to $160.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $182.00 to $160.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GPN. Raymond James cut their target price on Global Payments from $197.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Global Payments from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Global Payments from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on Global Payments from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Global Payments from $180.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.11.

NYSE:GPN opened at $124.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.91, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Global Payments has a 12 month low of $116.75 and a 12 month high of $216.75.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.03. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Global Payments will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total value of $133,345.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.83, for a total value of $72,915.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,006 shares of company stock valued at $270,255. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPN. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Global Payments by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Global Payments by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Global Payments by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

