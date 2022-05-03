Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target Cut to $160.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $182.00 to $160.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.66% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GPN. Raymond James cut their target price on Global Payments from $197.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Global Payments from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Global Payments from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on Global Payments from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Global Payments from $180.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.11.
NYSE:GPN opened at $124.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.91, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Global Payments has a 12 month low of $116.75 and a 12 month high of $216.75.
In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total value of $133,345.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.83, for a total value of $72,915.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,006 shares of company stock valued at $270,255. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPN. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Global Payments by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Global Payments by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Global Payments by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.
Global Payments Company Profile (Get Rating)
Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.
