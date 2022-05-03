Global Ship Lease (GSL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.90 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $153.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.03 million. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 38.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect Global Ship Lease to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:GSL traded up $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.33. 12,186 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,401,308. The firm has a market capitalization of $850.61 million, a PE ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.73. Global Ship Lease has a 52 week low of $13.90 and a 52 week high of $30.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Global Ship Lease’s payout ratio is currently 22.08%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Global Ship Lease in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Ship Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Global Ship Lease from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Ship Lease has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Global Ship Lease by 146.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 992.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,244 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 479.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,804 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,492 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the second quarter worth about $322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.90% of the company’s stock.

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2022, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

