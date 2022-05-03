GLOBALFOUNDRIES (GFS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has set its Q1 2022 guidance at $0.210-$0.270 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $0.21-$0.27 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect GLOBALFOUNDRIES to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES stock opened at $53.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.20. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 1 year low of $43.59 and a 1 year high of $79.49.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter valued at $274,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter valued at $377,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter valued at $386,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter valued at $448,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter valued at $614,000. 12.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GFS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $72.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.56.

About GLOBALFOUNDRIES

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

