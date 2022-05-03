Globus Medical (GMED) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Globus Medical has set its FY 2022 guidance at $2.100-$2.100 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $2.10 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical device company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Globus Medical had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $250.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect Globus Medical to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GMED opened at $66.09 on Tuesday. Globus Medical has a 52 week low of $62.39 and a 52 week high of $84.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.98.

In other news, Director James R. Tobin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $700,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director James R. Tobin sold 4,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $322,848.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 48,484 shares of company stock valued at $3,670,143. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMED. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 5.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,689 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $16,102,000 after buying an additional 10,577 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the fourth quarter worth $327,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 414,263 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,910,000 after buying an additional 63,651 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GMED has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.29.

Globus Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

