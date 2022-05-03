GoHealth (GOCO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect GoHealth to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $1.43. GoHealth had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 17.82%. The firm had revenue of $449.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect GoHealth to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ GOCO opened at $0.81 on Tuesday. GoHealth has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $12.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.21. The company has a market cap of $259.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOCO. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in GoHealth by 8,015.5% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,031,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,770 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in GoHealth by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,766,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,484,000 after purchasing an additional 467,177 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in GoHealth by 217.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 629,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,060,000 after purchasing an additional 431,498 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in GoHealth by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 901,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 269,786 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in GoHealth by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 756,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 134,934 shares during the period. 41.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered GoHealth from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $7.50 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on GoHealth from $4.50 to $1.75 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial lowered GoHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GoHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.64.

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and IFP and OtherÂExternal. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs.

