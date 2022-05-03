Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Short Interest Down 19.6% in April

Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the March 31st total of 1,990,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GORO shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target (up from $5.50) on shares of Gold Resource in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gold Resource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Gold Resource during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Gold Resource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Gold Resource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Gold Resource in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gold Resource during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 32.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GORO stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.83. The stock had a trading volume of 10,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,858. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.66 million, a PE ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.62. Gold Resource has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $2.99.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gold Resource had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $38.06 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Gold Resource will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Gold Resource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

