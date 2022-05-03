Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gold Resource Corporation is a mining company focused on production and pursuing development of select, high-grade gold and silver projects that feature low operation costs and produce high returns on capital. The Company has 100% interest in four potential high-grade gold and silver properties in Mexico’s southern state of Oaxaca. The Company has an interest in four properties, the El Aguila property, the Las Margaritas property, the El Rey property and the Solaga property. All of these properties are in the exploration stage and have no probable reserves. The company is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $5.75 price objective (up from $5.50) on shares of Gold Resource in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of Gold Resource stock opened at $1.79 on Monday. Gold Resource has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $2.99. The company has a market cap of $158.13 million, a P/E ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.62.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $38.06 million during the quarter. Gold Resource had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 8.02%. Analysts predict that Gold Resource will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Gold Resource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ruffer LLP bought a new position in Gold Resource in the 4th quarter worth about $2,700,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Gold Resource by 1,625.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,542,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,749 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Gold Resource by 571.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 517,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 440,413 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Gold Resource by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 619,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 326,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CQS US LLC bought a new position in Gold Resource in the 4th quarter worth about $493,000. 32.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gold Resource (Get Rating)

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

