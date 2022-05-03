Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Gold Royalty Corp. is a gold-focused royalty company offering creative financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. Gold Royalty Corp. is based in VANCOUVER, BC. “

Separately, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Gold Royalty in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a market perform rating and a $5.50 price target for the company.

GROY stock opened at $3.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $257.51 million and a PE ratio of -9.34. Gold Royalty has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $7.08.

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.55 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Gold Royalty will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Gold Royalty by 233.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,205,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,692,000 after buying an additional 2,945,547 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Gold Royalty in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,083,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Gold Royalty by 3,199.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,880,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,271,000 after buying an additional 1,823,570 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Gold Royalty during the fourth quarter worth about $5,508,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gold Royalty during the fourth quarter worth about $1,765,000. 18.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gold Royalty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.

