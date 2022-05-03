Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. is a specialty finance company. The Company invests primarily in telecommunication services, electronic equipment, instruments and components and real estate management and development industries. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GSBD. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Goldman Sachs BDC from $19.50 to $18.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th.

Shares of NYSE GSBD opened at $18.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Goldman Sachs BDC has a one year low of $18.22 and a one year high of $20.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.33.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 55.46%. The business had revenue of $83.76 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is 95.24%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSBD. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 1,662.7% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

