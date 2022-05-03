Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GSBD. Zacks Investment Research cut Goldman Sachs BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $19.50 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th.
Shares of NYSE GSBD opened at $18.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 52-week low of $18.22 and a 52-week high of $20.65.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 1,662.7% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 26.81% of the company’s stock.
Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile
Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.
