Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Given New $5.80 Price Target at Citigroup

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Citigroup from $8.20 to $5.80 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 86.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GRAB. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Grab in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Grab in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC began coverage on Grab in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Grab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $5.70 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Grab in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.90 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Grab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.21.

GRAB stock opened at $3.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.46, a quick ratio of 8.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Grab has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $13.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.62.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRAB. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Grab during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Grab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Grab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 46.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grab Holdings Limited operates a transportation and fintech platform in Southeast Asia. It offers a range of services, including mobility, food, package and grocery delivery services, mobile payments, and financial services. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Singapore.

