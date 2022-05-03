Granite Point Mortgage Trust (GPMT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect Granite Point Mortgage Trust to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock opened at $9.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.72. The stock has a market cap of $522.98 million, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.38. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a one year low of $9.52 and a one year high of $15.92.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.30%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.72%.
A number of brokerages have commented on GPMT. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.
Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile
Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.
