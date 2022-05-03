Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. focuses primarily on directly originating, investing in and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. is headquatered in New York, United States. “
GPMT has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.50.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.30%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently 87.72%.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 159.8% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 103,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 63,500 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 11.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 644,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,494,000 after acquiring an additional 67,006 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 192,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 13,668 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the third quarter worth $2,145,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 127.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.63% of the company’s stock.
About Granite Point Mortgage Trust (Get Rating)
Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Granite Point Mortgage Trust (GPMT)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Investing In Innovation, Robotics, AI and Healthcare
- GitLab Stock is Trying to Put in a Bottom Here
- Saia Growth Accelerates But It May Not Matter
- It’s Time to Book an Appointment for Teladoc Stock
- onsemi Is A Deep-Value In The Chip Sector
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Granite Point Mortgage Trust (GPMT)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.