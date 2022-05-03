Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. focuses primarily on directly originating, investing in and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. is headquatered in New York, United States. “

Get Granite Point Mortgage Trust alerts:

GPMT has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.50.

Shares of GPMT stock opened at $9.71 on Monday. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 12 month low of $9.52 and a 12 month high of $15.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.94 million, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.30%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently 87.72%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 159.8% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 103,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 63,500 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 11.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 644,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,494,000 after acquiring an additional 67,006 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 192,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 13,668 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the third quarter worth $2,145,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 127.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.63% of the company’s stock.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust (Get Rating)

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Granite Point Mortgage Trust (GPMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.