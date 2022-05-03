Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.

GRPH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Graphite Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Graphite Bio from $34.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Graphite Bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

NASDAQ GRPH traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.96. 18,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,267. Graphite Bio has a 1-year low of $3.81 and a 1-year high of $34.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.12.

Graphite Bio ( NASDAQ:GRPH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). Analysts anticipate that Graphite Bio will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Biocapital L.P. Samsara purchased 74,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $303,068.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,109,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,004,907.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio during the second quarter worth $8,098,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Graphite Bio in the third quarter worth $119,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Graphite Bio by 817.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 949,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,568,000 after purchasing an additional 846,333 shares in the last quarter. 59.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

