Great Portland Estates (LON:GPE) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Great Portland Estates (LON:GPE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 700 ($8.74) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 625 ($7.81) target price on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Great Portland Estates to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 780 ($9.74) to GBX 900 ($11.24) in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

Get Great Portland Estates alerts:

Shares of Great Portland Estates stock opened at GBX 678.50 ($8.48) on Friday. Great Portland Estates has a 12-month low of GBX 608 ($7.60) and a 12-month high of GBX 748 ($9.34). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.29, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.54.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Great Portland Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Portland Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.