Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.56.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GPRE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Green Plains from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Green Plains from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Green Plains by 25.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 43,367 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 8,709 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains during the third quarter worth approximately $33,250,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Green Plains by 12.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Green Plains by 73.0% during the third quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 102,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 43,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Green Plains by 20.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 453,869 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,819,000 after purchasing an additional 76,187 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRE traded down $0.76 on Tuesday, hitting $30.58. 37,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140,805. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.57. Green Plains has a one year low of $25.39 and a one year high of $44.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.79 and a beta of 1.59.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($1.09). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $781.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Green Plains will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, including industrial-grade alcohol, distiller grains, and ultra-high protein and corn oil.

