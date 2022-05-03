Gritstone bio (GRTS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect Gritstone bio to post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter.

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.01. Gritstone bio had a negative return on equity of 37.44% and a negative net margin of 155.73%. On average, analysts expect Gritstone bio to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Gritstone bio stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,576. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.38. Gritstone bio has a 1-year low of $2.56 and a 1-year high of $14.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRTS. State Street Corp boosted its position in Gritstone bio by 382.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,673,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912,305 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Gritstone bio by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,791,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,757,000 after buying an additional 617,115 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gritstone bio by 603.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 441,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,681,000 after buying an additional 378,936 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Gritstone bio by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 744,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,576,000 after buying an additional 331,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Gritstone bio by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 979,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,341,000 after buying an additional 228,814 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Gritstone bio from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

Gritstone bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing immunotherapies against multiple cancer types and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE, a neoantigen-based immunotherapy for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

