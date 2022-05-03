Gritstone bio (GRTS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter.

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.01. Gritstone bio had a negative net margin of 155.73% and a negative return on equity of 37.44%. On average, analysts expect Gritstone bio to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GRTS traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.68. 21,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 960,576. Gritstone bio has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $14.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.07 and a 200 day moving average of $7.38. The firm has a market cap of $194.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 0.67.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRTS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Gritstone bio by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Gritstone bio by 331.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 15,191 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gritstone bio by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Gritstone bio by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 42,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Gritstone bio by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Gritstone bio from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

About Gritstone bio

Gritstone bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing immunotherapies against multiple cancer types and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE, a neoantigen-based immunotherapy for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

