Grocery Outlet (GO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect Grocery Outlet to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Grocery Outlet has set its FY 2022 guidance at $0.920-$0.970 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $0.92-0.97 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $782.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Grocery Outlet to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Shares of GO opened at $33.31 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.87. Grocery Outlet has a 52 week low of $21.01 and a 52 week high of $42.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.87, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

In related news, SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 2,469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $69,946.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $68,140.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,624.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 130,980 shares of company stock valued at $4,318,598 over the last ninety days. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Grocery Outlet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 62,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Grocery Outlet by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Grocery Outlet by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 134,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 14,355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GO. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.80.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.