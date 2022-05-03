Grocery Outlet (GO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Grocery Outlet has set its FY 2022 guidance at $0.920-$0.970 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $0.92-0.97 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $782.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Grocery Outlet’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Grocery Outlet to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ GO opened at $33.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.87. Grocery Outlet has a 12 month low of $21.01 and a 12 month high of $42.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 52.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of -0.19.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Grocery Outlet from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Grocery Outlet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Grocery Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $53,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total transaction of $901,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,743,148.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,980 shares of company stock valued at $4,318,598 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,220,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,483,000 after buying an additional 368,445 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 738,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,880,000 after acquiring an additional 196,730 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 131.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 172,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,873,000 after purchasing an additional 97,940 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 62,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 96.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

