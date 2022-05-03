Grosvenor Capital Management (GCMG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Grosvenor Capital Management had a negative return on equity of 187.86% and a net margin of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $190.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Grosvenor Capital Management to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Grosvenor Capital Management alerts:

NASDAQ GCMG opened at $8.16 on Tuesday. Grosvenor Capital Management has a fifty-two week low of $8.09 and a fifty-two week high of $13.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64 and a beta of 0.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Grosvenor Capital Management’s payout ratio is presently 160.01%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management by 128.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 5,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Grosvenor Capital Management from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Grosvenor Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

About Grosvenor Capital Management (Get Rating)

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Grosvenor Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grosvenor Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.