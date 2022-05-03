Grosvenor Capital Management (GCMG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $190.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.83 million. Grosvenor Capital Management had a net margin of 4.04% and a negative return on equity of 187.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect Grosvenor Capital Management to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GCMG opened at $8.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.72. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64 and a beta of 0.19. Grosvenor Capital Management has a 1-year low of $8.09 and a 1-year high of $13.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Grosvenor Capital Management’s payout ratio is 160.01%.

GCMG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grosvenor Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Grosvenor Capital Management from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Grosvenor Capital Management by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,666,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,001,000 after buying an additional 151,471 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Grosvenor Capital Management by 3.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,081,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,462,000 after buying an additional 34,659 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Grosvenor Capital Management by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 702,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,372,000 after buying an additional 8,190 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Grosvenor Capital Management by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 663,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,969,000 after buying an additional 92,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Grosvenor Capital Management by 111.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 515,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,407,000 after buying an additional 271,769 shares during the last quarter. 21.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

