Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Bradesco Corretora lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.50.

PAC stock opened at $152.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.30. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 1-year low of $102.55 and a 1-year high of $167.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico ( NYSE:PAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $250.17 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 34.29%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 240.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 16,037 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.68% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (Bajío), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as two international airports in Jamaica.

