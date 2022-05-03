Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $2.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America upgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $15.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Barclays upgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.50.
NYSE:TV opened at $9.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 1-year low of $8.58 and a 1-year high of $15.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.26.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,494,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,481,000 after acquiring an additional 27,040 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Moneda USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,288,000. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos raised its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 988,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,565,000 after acquiring an additional 11,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 292,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 85,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.
Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile (Get Rating)
Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities. It provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.
