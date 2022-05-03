Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $2.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America upgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $15.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Barclays upgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.50.

NYSE:TV opened at $9.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 1-year low of $8.58 and a 1-year high of $15.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.26.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. ( NYSE:TV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.14. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 59.31%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Equities analysts predict that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,494,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,481,000 after acquiring an additional 27,040 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Moneda USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,288,000. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos raised its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 988,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,565,000 after acquiring an additional 11,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 292,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 85,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities. It provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

