Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,250,000 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the March 31st total of 3,980,000 shares. Currently, 21.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Guardforce AI stock opened at $0.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.25. Guardforce AI has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $4.40.

Guardforce AI Company Profile

Guardforce AI Co, Limited offers cash solutions and cash handling services in Thailand. The company's services include cash-in-transit, vehicles to banks, ATM management, cash center operations, cash processing, coin processing, and cheque center services, as well as cash deposit machine solutions comprising cash deposit management and express cash services.

