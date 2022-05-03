Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,250,000 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the March 31st total of 3,980,000 shares. Currently, 21.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of Guardforce AI stock opened at $0.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.25. Guardforce AI has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $4.40.
Guardforce AI Company Profile (Get Rating)
