Guardian Capital Group (OTCMKTS:GCAAF) Price Target Cut to C$50.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Guardian Capital Group (OTCMKTS:GCAAF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get Guardian Capital Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:GCAAF remained flat at $$28.42 during midday trading on Tuesday. Guardian Capital Group has a 52 week low of $28.42 and a 52 week high of $35.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.73.

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Investment management, Wealth management, Corporate activities and investment segments. The Investment management segment provides investment management services provided to clients.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Guardian Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardian Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.