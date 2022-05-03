Gulf Island Fabrication (GIFI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.12). Gulf Island Fabrication had a negative net margin of 17.47% and a negative return on equity of 4.62%.

GIFI opened at $3.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.85 and a 200 day moving average of $3.96. Gulf Island Fabrication has a 12 month low of $3.56 and a 12 month high of $5.30.

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures and modules in the United States. The company fabricates modules, skids, and piping systems for onshore refining, petrochemical, liquified natural gas (LNG), industrial, and offshore facilities; foundations, secondary steel components, and support structures for alternative energy developments and coastal mooring facilities; offshore production platforms and associated structures, including jacket foundations, piles, and topsides for fixed production and utility platforms, as well as hulls and topsides for floating production and utility platforms; and other complex steel structures and components.

